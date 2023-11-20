Courtland Sutton's late heroics allow Broncos to edge Vikings

Sutton leaped for a catch in the back left corner of the end zone and landed with both feet in bound

Mon, 20 Nov 2023 15:25:16 PKT

(Reuters) - Russell Wilson lobbed a go-ahead, 15-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 to go, and the Denver Broncos held on for a 21-20 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Sutton leaped for a catch in the back left corner of the end zone and landed with both feet in bounds. It marked the first touchdown for Denver (5-5), which had settled for five field goals before that play.

Wilson completed 27 of 35 passes for 259 yards and the game-winning touchdown. The Broncos won the turnover battle 3-0 and secured their fourth consecutive victory.

Joshua Dobbs completed 20 of 32 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Minnesota (6-5). Dobbs also rushed for a touchdown for the Vikings, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Dobbs relied on his legs to increase the Vikings' lead to 17-9 with 7:55 to go in the third quarter. After he could not find an open receiver, he saw an opening and sprinted up the middle for a 10-yard score.

The Broncos drew within 17-12 with 12:40 left in the fourth quarter when Wil Lutz made a 37-yard field goal.

Lutz hit again, this time from 28 yards, to cut Denver's deficit to 17-15 with 10:37 to play. The score was set up by an interception in Vikings territory by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.

Minnesota made it 20-15 on a 30-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 3:17 remaining. Minnesota led 10-9 at the half. Denver opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal by Lutz early in the first quarter.

A 3-yard TD pass from Dobbs to Josh Oliver made it 7-3 for the Vikings with 14:53 left in the second quarter. Dobbs rolled right, evaded pressure and hit Oliver for his second touchdown of the season. A 34-yard field goal by Joseph pushed the Vikings' lead to 10-3 with 8:09 left in the second quarter.

Lutz hit back-to-back field goals to cut the deficit to one point at halftime. He made a 31-yarder with 4:08 remaining, then drilled a 52-yarder as time expired before the break.