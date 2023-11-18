Injured Kobel to miss Switzerland's Euro qualifier

Berlin (AFP) – Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will miss Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier with Kosovo due to injury. The Swiss Football Association tweeted on Friday that the Borussia Dortmund goalie was "ruled out due to muscular problems".

"He will stay until Sunday with the team and will then travel back to his club side." Switzerland called up Anthony Racioppi from Young Boys Bern in his place. The 25-year-old, who extended his deal at Signal Iduna Park to 2028 earlier this season, has been the form goalkeeper in the Bundesliga in a struggling Dortmund side.

It is as yet unclear whether Kobel will be available for Dortmund's home match against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, November 25 when the Bundesliga resumes. At international level, Kobel sits second in the pecking order behind Inter Milan 'keeper Yann Sommer.