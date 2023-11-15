'Extensive work' to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials

The multi-sport event suffered a major setback after Victoria abruptly pulled out, citing high costs

Singapore (AFP) – Commonwealth Games officials said Wednesday that "extensive work" was under way to find a solution for the 2026 edition after the Australian state of Victoria's shock withdrawal as host in July.

The multi-sport event suffered a major setback after Victoria abruptly pulled out, citing escalating costs. At a meeting in Singapore, the Commonwealth Games Federation briefed its members on "on-going work being done across four regions to secure a host", the organisation said in a statement.

"We have updated our members on the extensive work being done to find a solution for the Games that is in the best interest of athletes and the wider Commonwealth sport movement, and have had constructive and forward-looking discussions," CEO Katie Sadleir said.

"We are acutely aware that timeframes are tight and are committed to providing greater clarity in early 2024," she added. During the CGF's annual general assembly members also voted to include Gabon and Togo, bringing the total number of countries and territories in the federation to 74, the statement said.

The two African countries are both former French colonies and joined the Commonwealth last year. The Commonwealth Games typically attracts more than 4,000 athletes from across the Commonwealth, almost all from former territories of the British Empire.

The Games take place every four years and have only been cancelled during World War II. Canada's Alberta province withdrew its support for a possible bid to host the 2030 edition weeks after the Victoria announcement, adding to uncertainty about the Games' future.