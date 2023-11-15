Hayes hired in record deal to turn around US women's soccer team

Hayes becomes highest paid women's soccer coach

Wed, 15 Nov 2023

New York, US (Reuters) - Long-time Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been named as head coach of the United States women's national soccer team, tasked with righting the ship after the country's most disappointing Women's World Cup campaign.

The 47-year-old from London is one of the game's most successful professional coaches, guiding Chelsea to 13 major trophies in her 11 seasons with the Women's Super League club.

Hayes' deal with the U.S., which will reportedly run through at least 2027, will make her the highest paid women's soccer coach in the world, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

"This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history," Hayes said in the statement announcing her appointment.

"I’ve dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true."

Former U.S. star Carli Lloyd was among those who praised the move.

"Terrific hire!" the two-time Olympic gold medallist wrote on social media.

"Proven winner on the club side and next is the international side!"

Chelsea announced on Nov. 4 that Hayes would leave her job at the end of the Women's Super League season in May to pursue a new opportunity "outside the WSL and club football."

Twila Kilgore will continue in her role as U.S. interim boss before joining Hayes' staff full-time as an assistant coach.

Hayes replaces Vlatko Andonovski, who stepped down days after the Americans' shock defeat by Sweden in the last 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The U.S., who own a record four world titles, had never before finished worse than third.

PARIS OLYMPICS

One of Hayes' first major tournaments will be the Paris Olympics next year, where the U.S. will aim for their fifth Games gold medal. They won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I know there is work to do to achieve our goals of winning consistently at the highest levels. To get there, it will require dedication, devotion and collaboration," said Hayes.

Hayes will have a tight turnaround to get acquainted with the national team squad before the Olympics as she is expected to have four matches on the U.S. bench before the Paris Games, according to U.S. Soccer, with two in June and two in July.

"Emma is a fantastic leader and world class coach who sets high standards for herself and for everyone around her," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

Hayes, who joined Chelsea in 2012, has won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions in a glittering tenure that has cemented Chelsea as one of Europe's top teams.

She has also guided the team to the double twice and also achieved an unprecedented domestic treble.

Hayes, who has been FA WSL Manager of the Season on six occasions, is a vocal advocate for women's soccer, speaking candidly on health issues and the challenges of combining motherhood and sport.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women's football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club's history forever."

The U.S. began to rebuild soon after their World Cup exit, with the departure of Andonovski, their general manager and a handful of influential players including Megan Rapinoe.