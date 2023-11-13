Palmer happy to ruin old pals' day as Chelsea deny Man City

Palmer made a surprise £42 million (£51 million) move from City to Chelsea in September

London (AFP) – Cole Palmer said he was happy to ruin his old friends' day as the Chelsea forward's stoppage-time penalty rescued a thrilling 4-4 draw against his former club Manchester City on Sunday.

Palmer made a surprise £42 million (£51 million) move from City to Chelsea in September and his first reunion with the Premier League champions proved a memorable occasion. In one of the games of the season, Palmer struck from the spot to leave City frustrated after the leaders blew the lead three times at Stamford Bridge.

It was an emotional occasion for Manchester-born Palmer, who spent 15 years at City after joining them aged six. Palmer had emerged as one of City's brightest young talents prior to taking the decision to join Chelsea in search of more regular playing time.

Asked if he had upset friends in Manchester, the 21-year-old said: "Yeah, probably. I know many City fans. But that's the game, isn't it? "Very, very strange, the first time I've played against City since I've left, but I've got the utmost respect for the club that I spent 15 years at.

"It was nice to see some friends. Unlucky not to get the win, but it was another great game. "It was a long time waiting (for the penalty) but I felt confident. I've had a few penalties. "Just stayed calm, keep focused. I don't work on them, but I trust on my natural abilities and thankfully it went in."