MLS's Charlotte fire Italian coach Lattanzio

Miami (AFP) – Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC have fired Italian coach Christian Lattanzio after their exit from the playoffs in the wildcard round.

The 52-year-old had been in charge of the team for two seasons after previously working as an assistant at French club Nice and MLS's New York City FC.Lattanzio's English assistant, Andy Quy, was also dismissed by the North Carolina club despite making the post-season in its' second season in the league.

Lattanzio took over from Spaniard Miguel Angel Ramirez 14 games into the club's debut season in MLS. "We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the club," Charlotte owner David Tepper said in a statement.

"They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC." The club's sporting director, Zoran Krneta, said that a "thorough and comprehensive search" for the next head coach would begin immediately.