China's Wang into US Open last 16

Wang Xinyu stormed into the last 16 of a Grand Slam championship for the first time on Friday.

02 September,2023 07:55 am

NEW YORK (AFP) – China's Wang Xinyu stormed into the last 16 of a Grand Slam championship for the first time on Friday, booking her place in the fourth round with a three-set victory over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The 21-year-old from Shenzhen had never been further than the first round at the US Open before this year.

However, the right-hander has enjoyed a superb start to this year's tournament with three straight wins and will now play Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

After dropping the opening set, Wang came roaring back in the second, breaking Schmiedlova twice to take the set before breaking her opponent three more times in the decider to claim victory.

Wang is hoping to emulate her idol, Li Na, the first and only Chinese woman to win a Grand Slam singles title with her victories at the French Open (2011) and Australian Open (2014). Li also reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2013.

"She was the first one who won a major in China and that showed us that we can also do it," Wang said after her win on Friday.

"It was very inspiring and hopefully I can be the next."

Wang, meanwhile, says she enjoys playing on the hardcourts at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, believing the surface suits her hard-hitting game.

"I like clean shots, clean hits and I think I'm a very powerful player, so I enjoy playing on hardcourt," said Wang, whose best previous performance at a Grand Slam was a third-round appearance at this year's French Open.

"I love playing here in New York. This place has a special energy."

