Messi's son joins Inter Miami's U-12 academy team for upcoming season

The younger Messi is 10 years old and is one of 35 newcomers to the club's academy

31 August,2023 02:41 pm

MIami, US (Web Desk) - There's officially another Messi at Inter Miami. Lionel Messi's oldest son, Thiago, has joined Inter Miami's U-12 team for the 2023-24 academy season, the club announced Friday.

The 10-year-old is one of 150 players who will compete for Miami's different youth teams this season and one of 35 newcomers to the club's academy program.

Miami's U-12 team will compete in the Florida League Academy this season, while older teams will play in MLS Next leagues. The U-19 team, meanwhile, will take part in the United Premier Soccer League.

Thiago Messi was unattached to a club before joining Miami's academy, but he's already been spotted playing after the senior team's Leagues Cup victory over Atlanta United last month.

He is not the first child of a famous soccer player to join Miami's ranks. Owner David Beckham's son Romeo used to occupy a spot on the team's roster before leaving for Brentford B in January, while former head coach Phil Neville's son Harvey is still under contract but is currently on loan at USL Championship side Loudoun United.