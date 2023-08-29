Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome

Talking to media, Arshad said that he had worked hard for the World Athletics Championships.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Star athlete Arshad Nadeem was accorded a rousing welcome at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday on his return from Budapest, Hungary where he put up a superb performance in the World Athletics Championships, Dunya News reported.

Arshad Nadeem, who won the silver medal in the javelin throw event in the World Athletics Championships, was received at the airport by officials of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Sports Board Punjab, Pakistan Sports Board and a large number of people.

Talking to the media at the airport, Arshad Nadeem said that he had worked hard for the World Athletics Championships and added that he was able to win the medal with the prayers of the nation and his parents.

He also thanked media and Punjab Sports Board and the nation for their support. “I am fully fit and fully prepared for the upcoming Asian Games,” he said.

Pakistan ace athlete Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday night.

Arshad Nadeem clinched silver with a throw of 87.82 metres. India's Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 88.17 metres won the gold medal. The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with a throw of 86.67 metres.

