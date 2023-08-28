Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins women's world high jump title

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh earned her war-afflicted country its first gold medal

28 August,2023

Budapest (AFP) – Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh earned her war-afflicted country its first gold medal of the World Athletics championships in Budapest when she won the women's high jump on Sunday.

Mahuchikh, who fled the Russian bombardment of her native city of Dnipro last year, managed a best of 2.01m for gold. Defending champion Eleanor Patterson took silver with a best of 1.99m on countback from Australian teammate Nicola Olyslagers.

"I am so proud to win this gold for my country. I can't wait to go back and show this medal to my coach," said Mahuchikh."I (had) to win this gold for my country and all Ukrainian people who are still fighting for peace in Ukraine and for our independence.

"Thanks to them we have this unique possibility to compete at the international arena and to raise our flag." The 21-year-old missed out on gold at last year's world championships in Eugene, losing to Patterson on countback, the same result she achieved in Doha in 2019.

Because of the war, the Ukrainian had to make a six-day car journey to Belgrade last year where she added the world indoor high jump title to those two world silvers and Olympic bronze she had already collected. "Silvers from Doha and Eugene definitely were not enough for me," Mahuchikh said.

"I have been one of the best woman high jumpers over the last few years and I badly wanted to become the best in the world officially. Before every single one of my jumps tonight I said to myself that I have to win gold. Only gold.

"Tomorrow we will start the next stage of our preparation. I am looking forward to get another title from the Olympics in Paris." Mahuchikh's gold on Sunday was Ukraine's second medal of the championships after Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk claimed silver in the women's triple jump.