Australia's Kennedy ruled out of third place playoff v Sweden

18 August,2023 09:45 am

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia centre back Alanna Kennedy will miss the Women's World Cup third place playoff against Sweden on Saturday after being ruled out due to "delayed concussion symptoms", the team said.

Kennedy had already missed the 3-1 defeat to England in Wednesday's semi-final, which Football Australia said was due to illness.

Clare Polkinghorne started in her place.

"Kennedy has been ruled out after subsequently exhibiting delayed concussion symptoms stemming from Australia’s quarter-final victory over France," the team said in a statement on Friday.

Australia will try to break further ground at the tournament by taking the bronze after reaching the semi-finals for the first time.