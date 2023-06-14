Golden Knights' Marchessault named Stanley Cup playoffs MVP

Jonathan Marchessault was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player

14 June,2023 09:37 am

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA (Reuters) - Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday after leading his team to their first championship.

Meanwhil, e The Vegas Golden Knights won the first Stanley Cup Final in team history on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, getting three goals from Mark Stone en route to a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in the deciding Game 5.

Stone produced the first hat trick in the finals since Peter Forsberg accomplished the feat for the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

The Golden Knights lifted the Cup in just their sixth season of existence to become the fastest expansion team in NHL history to claim a title.

"I can't even describe the feelings in my stomach right now," Stone said while still celebrating on the ice. "Everything you can imagine. The grind of an 82-game season, four playoff rounds. .... You grind and you grind and you grind. At the end of the day, the last team standing, it's incredible."

Six other players scored goals for Vegas, Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each contributed three assists and Adin Hill made 32 saves in another steady performance for Vegas, which outscored the Panthers 26-12 in the best-of-seven series.