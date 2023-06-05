Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

05 June,2023 01:24 pm

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema.