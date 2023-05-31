'Old' Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Andreeva

Nicknamed the "Minister of Happiness" Jabeur is well loved by her peers for her graciousness, charm

PARIS (Reuters) - Ons Jabeur takes great pride in inspiring the next generation of women's players, even if the world number seven sometimes feels a little "old" when she is looked up to by a 16-year-old like Mirra Andreeva.

Nicknamed the "Minister of Happiness", double Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur is well loved by her peers for her graciousness and charm on and off court while her power and craftiness in matches have won her fans around the world.

Russian Andreeva is among Jabeur's many admirers and said after her first-round win over Alison Riske-Amritraj on Tuesday that she would like to someday practice with the 28-year-old.

"It makes me feel old, for one. Honestly, that was amazing, seeing that she talked about me and she was doing well," Jabeur told reporters. "I was really happy for her. "Hopefully we can play each other. I can give her a signed picture. She can put it in her bedroom. I don't know. This is the first time that somebody says that. But it's special.

"I always try to inspire the new generation and am definitely proud of it. That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court."

Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, will continue her quest for a maiden major trophy at Roland Garros where she lost in the first round in 2022 and has never passed the fourth round.

The Tunisian looked in fine fettle as she kicked off her campaign this year with a 6-4 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti after an injury-hit start to the year where she had minor knee surgery before suffering a calf problem that forced her out of Madrid.

"I feel 100% fit," Jabeur said. "I need to have more matches under my belt to gain confidence, to up my game on the court. "This match (against Bronzetti) will help me gain confidence and help me go further undoubtedly."