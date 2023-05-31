Feeling 'invincible', Alcaraz resumes hunt for maiden French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round of French Open.

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will resume his quest for a first French Open title with an air of invincibility after a dominant opening display, while Novak Djokovic will look to avoid a political distraction in his hunt for a record 23rd major following his message about Kosovo.

Alcaraz is the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time but he showed little sign of nerves in his first-round match, as he laid down the gauntlet to his title rivals with an impeccable performance against Flavio Cobolli.

The Spaniard, 20, won the first eight games of the contest and was comfortably two sets up in under an hour, before wrapping up the win in just under two hours.

"At the start of the match, I felt invincible," said Alcaraz, who became the youngest world number one last year following his U.S. Open triumph.

"I felt I couldn't lose a game. I thought that I was able to win easier than I did, but a match can turn around in each game."

Up next for Alcaraz is a clash with Japan's Taro Daniel on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Djokovic steps under the lights to take on Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, with the controversy over his "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" message still raging.

Belgrade-born Djokovic wrote the message on a TV camera following his victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday, after NATO peacekeeping soldiers were injured in clashes with Serb protesters in the northern Kosovo town of Zvecan, where Djokovic's father grew up.

"My stance is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I've always stated publicly. I empathise with all people, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law," Djokovic said.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the final in 2021, will face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, with seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia also in action against home hope Corentin Moutet.

In the women's draw, world number two Aryna Sabalenka is up against Belarusian compatriot Iryna Shymanovich while third-ranked Jessica Pegula takes on Italian Camilla Giorgi.

Caroline Garcia, carrying French hopes for a first Roland Garros singles champion since Mary Pierce in 2000, prevailed over Wang Xiyu in three sets in her opening match to delight the home crowd.

"It was a big first round," said fifth seed Garcia, who will play Russian Anna Blinkova in the second round. "Since I have arrived here in Paris, in Roland Garros, I have received a lot of positive energy, lots of support from the crowd.

"I try and take all of this energy. It's a great opportunity. It's a chance that I'm given."

