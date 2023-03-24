NBA fines Suns coach Williams $20K for ripping referees

Sports Sports NBA fines Suns coach Williams $20K for ripping referees

NBA fines Suns coach Williams $20K for ripping referees

24 March,2023 10:52 pm

New York (AFP) – Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Friday for public criticism of officiating in a road loss Tuesday to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the 122-111 defeat, Williams noted the Lakers made 46 free throws to only 20 by the Suns, with the Lakers outscoring Phoenix by 21 points from the line.

"Where do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team? That's just not right," Williams said. "I don't care how you slice it, it's happening to us too much."

Williams also indicated the free throw disparity favoring foes has become a pattern in multiple Suns games.

"Other teams are reaching. Other teams are hitting," Williams said. "And we're not getting the same call and I'm tired of it. It's old -- 46-20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12. I mean, our bench had no free throws.

"Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn't matter what team it is."

Suns star Chris Paul cited "crazy stuff" regarding calls while Booker said he shrugs off calls but "I understand the agendas that are being pushed" without going into details.

Williams said he had spoken about his issues to NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who issued the fine.

"I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle. It's just not," Williams said.

"I'm tired of talking about free throws. Our guys have to do their job. We understand that. But that's a huge disparity, 46-20."

At 38-34, the Suns rank fourth in the Western Conference.