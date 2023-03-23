Wainwright to miss opener of last MLB season with groin strain

23 March,2023 11:34 pm

Miami (AFP) – St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright, who was scheduled to start next week's season opener of his final Major League Baseball campaign, will instead be sidelined by a groin strain.

The 41-year-old American right-hander, who helped the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series crown, suffered the injury working out in the weight room before the US squad lost to Japan in the World Baseball Classic final Tuesday at Miami.

The Cardinals are set to begin the 2023 campaign at home against Toronto next Thursday.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Thursday that Wainwright is likely to miss "several weeks" with the setback.

"I don't have a real timetable yet other than he strained his groin, but we all have an idea of what that typically means," Marmol said. "We'll continue to evaluate him over the next few days, but no timetable at the moment."

Wainwright is 3-2 with one no decision in six career opening day starts. He threw six scoreless innings and struck out six in a victory over Pittsburgh in last year's St. Louis season opener.

Wainwright was 11-12 last year, his first losing season when pitching a full campaign, dropping his final three decisions.

In the Classic, Wainwright pitched the Americans to victory over Britain and Cuba.

With 195 career MLB wins all with the Cardinals, Wainwright is 15 shy of matching Jesse Haines for second on the team's all-time list behind iconic Hall of Fame hurler Bob Gibson's 251.

