France's Atonio to win 50th cap against Wales

16 March,2023 04:23 pm

Paris (AFP) – Uini Atonio and Romain Taofifenua were named by France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday in the holders' starting lineup to face Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.

Tight-head prop Atonio comes in for Dorian Aldegheri, who has a groin issue, and lock Taofifenua replaces Paul Willemse, who sustained a hamstring injury in last Saturday's record 53-10 win over England.

New-Zealand-born Atonio, 32, will win his 50th cap at the Stade de France on Saturday as Les Bleus eye retaining their trophy with a bonus-point win if Ireland fail to claim a point against England in Dublin later in the day.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet



