England's Lawrence out of Ireland Six Nations clash

13 March,2023 08:54 pm

London (AFP) – Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of England's final Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the heavy weekend defeat by France.

The centre, 23, has started England's past three Tests, impressing in wins against Italy and Wales.

Guy Porter has been drafted into a 36-man training squad as centre cover but Manu Tuilagi is also available after completing a suspension for dangerous play.

England lost 53-10 to France on Saturday, their heaviest defeat at Twickenham, and now face the daunting prospect of playing Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

The rest of the starting XV and bench who played against the French have been retained in Steve Borthwick's squad, with the coach choosing not to wield the axe.

Borthwick will name his team for the Dublin finale on Thursday.

Tuilagi, who has yet to play in this year's Six Nations, would be a like-for-like replacement for Lawrence, bringing far greater experience than Porter.

Second row Jonny Hill, prop Will Collier and wing Ollie Hassell-Collins return to squad.