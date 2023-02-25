Brazilian favela 'shack' wins house-of-year award

25 February,2023 11:00 pm

Belo Horizonte (Brazil) (AFP) – At first glance, it is a house like dozens of others in the crowded favelas of Brazil. But this seemingly modest dwelling of 66 square meters (710 square feet), with its exposed brick walls, has just been recognized as the "house of the year" in an international architecture competition.



The house honored by specialized website ArchDaily belongs to Kdu dos Anjos, a 32-year-old artist living in the bustling Aglomerado da Serra favela, at the bottom of a hill on the edge of the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.



The two-story structure defeated some more-imposing contest entries from India, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.



"I'm very proud that my house won this prize, because most of the news about the favelas talks of violence and homes destroyed by landslides," said Kdu dos Anjos, who has close-cropped hair, black earrings and many tattoos.



"Today, my home is on top of the world!"



The house, built on a small lot dos Anjos purchased in 2017, is well-ventilated and enjoys abundant natural light; it features horizontal casement windows and a large terrace.



"The design of the house represents a constructive model that uses common materials in the slums, with an adequate implementation and attention to lighting and ventilation, resulting in a space with great environmental quality," ArchDaily wrote on its website.



For dos Anjos, who founded a cultural center in his community, the prize carries special significance.



"I know my house isn't the most chic in the world, but it's a well-built shack," he says with a grin.



os Anjos has been living there since 2020, along with two dogs, a cat and more than 60 plants.



"What the architects did is pure magic," he adds. "We barely have 66 square meters, but I've had parties here with close to 200 people."

The design was the work of the Levante architecture collective, which does pro-bono or low-cost work in the favelas.



From the outside the house resembles its neighbors, but it incorporates several features that make it both sturdier and more respectful of the environment, particularly in its "attention to lighting and ventilation," said architect Fernando Maculan, the project leader.



One apparent difference with nearby houses is in the arrangement of the bricks, which are laid horizontally -- not vertically -- and in staggered rows, which adds solidity and improves insulation.



The project took eight months -- and a lot of work.