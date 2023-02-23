Ireland gives Byrne, Casey first Six Nations starts vs Italy

23 February,2023 07:41 pm

ROME (AP) — Flyhalf Ross Byrne and scrumhalf Craig Casey have been given their first Six Nations starts by Ireland against Italy in Rome this weekend.

Byrne replaced Jonathan Sexton, who was still recovering from his groin injury in the big win over France two weeks ago. Sexton intended to travel with the team on Thursday.

Casey was in for Conor Murray, who was in the reserves.

They were among seven changes to Ireland on Thursday after beating defending champion France 32-19 in Dublin to lead the tournament unbeaten.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher replaced Rob Herring, who suffered a head injury in an illegal tackle by France prop Uini Atonio.

Iain Henderson was in the second row with interim captain James Ryan after Tadhg Beirne was ruled out for up to three months by an ankle injury.

Jack Conan was starting at No. 8, moving Caelan Doris to the blindside flank. Peter O’Mahony was placed in the reserves.

The only other change to the backline saw Bundee Aki displace Stuart McCloskey after playing the last two tests off the bench.

Hooker Dan Sheehan, lock Ryan Baird and flyhalf Jack Crowley have come into the reserves.

Italy welcomed back Paolo Garbisi for the game on Saturday after the flyhalf missed the first two rounds.

Garbisi injured right knee ligaments at New Year’s while in action for Montpellier, and returned for the French Top 14 club off the bench last Saturday for half an hour.

That was enough for Italy coach Kieran Crowley on Thursday. Garbisi and scrumhalf Stephen Varney pair for the first time since the win over Samoa last November.

Tommaso Allan, who started in the last three tests against South Africa, France and England — all losses — was in the reserves among four changes.

Tommaso Menoncello, who was recalled for the England game two weeks ago, has been shifted from the left wing to inside center at the expense of Luca Morisi.

Pierre Bruno has taken the vacant wing spot.

The only change in the pack was at tighthead, where Simone Ferrari and Marco Riccioni have swapped in and out again.

Crowley reverted in the reserves from a 6-2 backs-forwards split for the England game to 5-3 with Morisi and Allan in.

“Every game has a different story,” Crowley said. “We will face Ireland aware of what we did against France and England with the aim of improving in some areas that will make us more competitive. It will be a tough game against the No. 1 team in the world and we, too, can’t wait to face them.”

Lineups:

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan (captain), Iain Henderson, Finley Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Stuart McCloskey.