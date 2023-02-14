NFL Colts name Eagles offensive boss Steichen as head coach

14 February,2023 09:52 pm

Washington (AFP) – Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator who helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach this year's Super Bowl, was named Tuesday as the new head coach of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced 37-year-old Steichen would take full command of an NFL club for the first time, replacing Frank Reich who was fired midway into his fifth season as coach of the Colts.

Reich was hired in 2018 after serving two years as offensive coordinator for the Eagles, culminating with a Super Bowl triumph.

Former Colts lineman Jeff Saturday had served as interim coach for Indianapolis following Reich's dismissal, and was among those who received a second interview in the team's search for a full-time replacement for the 2023 campaign.

The Colts went 4-12 with one drawn this past season, their fewest wins since 2011, and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons.

The Colts have gone 31-34 since quarterback Andrew Luck retired in 2019.

Steichen, an NFL assistant coach for 11 seasons, had been offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers in 2020 when Justin Herbert completed 396 passes for 31 touchdowns to set rookie records.

In 2021, Steichen joined the Eagles and oversaw the development of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. In 2021, Hurts threw for 3,144 passing yards and ran for 784 more to ignite the NFL's best rushing attack and earn the Eagles a playoff spot.

This past season, Steichen's Eagles attack averaged 389.1 yards and 28.1 points a game as Philadelphia went 14-3.

The Colts boast 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, who is coming off an injury-nagged 2022 season.