United States win world team parallel gold

14 February,2023 07:59 pm

Méribel (AFP) – A dramatic startgate hiccup in the final head-to-head race handed the United States gold over Norway in the mixed-sex team parallel event at the World Ski Championships in Meribel on Tuesday.

American Nina O'Brien opened up a 0.13 second advantage after seeing off Kristin Lysdahl, but River Radamus was edged by 0.04sec by Alexander Steen Olsen in the second run in warm, sunny conditions on the Roc de Fer piste.

The third tie saw Paula Moltzan and Thea Louise Stjernesund finish in a deadheat.

That set up a dramatic fourth and final ski-off between Tommy Ford and Norwegian rival Timon Haugen.

Disaster struck, however, when Haugen pre-empted the ramp in the start hut, pushing too early with all his force against the barrier and almost falling onto the slope when the ramp eventually descended.

There was no such mistake for Ford, who was already two gates clear by the time Haugen had righted himself to come through the finish line 1.50sec ahead to ensure gold for the American quartet.

Canada drew 2-2 with Austria in the third-placed ski-off but claimed bronze on time difference.

Valerie Grener, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read took bronze by 0.67sec on the back of the first of the Read brothers' crushing win over Dominik Raschner.