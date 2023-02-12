Sinner defeats Cressy in Montpellier to claim seventh title

Sports Sports Sinner defeats Cressy in Montpellier to claim seventh title

Sinner defeats Cressy in Montpellier to claim seventh title

12 February,2023 10:03 pm

Montpellier (AFP) – Italy's Jannik Sinner captured his seventh career title on Sunday when he defeated serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the Montpellier ATP final.

The 21-year Sinner, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month, has won six of his seven tour-level titles on hard courts. His other triumph came on clay in Umag.

Sinner will move up to 14 in the world rankings while Cressy competing in his fourth tour-level final, was aiming to win his second ATP title.

The 25-year-old American, who defeated top seed and world number nine Holger Rune in the semi-finals, will break into the top 40 next week.