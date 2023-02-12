Marini tops final day Malaysia MotoGP test

12 February,2023 08:27 pm

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) – Luca Marini of Italy was the fastest rider as the MotoGP pre-season test concluded at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia on Sunday, clocking in ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The 25-year-old Marini recorded the quickest lap over three days of testing in wet conditions with a time of 1min 57.889sec.

Maverick Vinales came in third riding for Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini took fourth and Saturday's fastest rider Jorge Martin came in fifth.

VR46 Racing's Marini, who also topped the winter test timesheets in Valencia last November, said being the quickest rider was the perfect way to start the season.

"It was a fantastic test. The programme we made was amazing, and I'm happy we tried everything we needed to try. We improved the bike and it all worked out well. A perfect test in my opinion," he said.

Bagnaia, who like Marini was riding a Ducati, came in just 0.080sec behind the leader after 42 laps.

The 26-year-old Italian was nevertheless happy with his final day result.

"I'm proud of the work we have done. In the last hour of the test we made a big change on the electronics and I felt great with the bike," Bagnaia said.

"The only thing missing is the handling, where the 2022 bike was easier. But it is something we can focus on in Portimao," he added.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez managed only 10th on his Repsol Honda but said he was satisfied with his physical conditioning.

"I feel really good, and this for me was most important because all the things I tried, I was riding in a good mode," the Spaniard said.

Another pre-season test will take place at Portimao in Portugal in the middle of next month, before the first MotoGP race of the 2023 season gets underway in the same country on March 26.

Pre-season MotoGP test times on Sunday at the Sepang circuit (5.543 kilometres):

1. Luca Marini (ITA/VR46 Racing) 1min 57.889sec

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1min 57.969sec

3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 1min 58.036sec

4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 1min 58.149sec

5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac) 1min 58.204sec

6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Ducati) 1min 58.307sec

7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati) 1min 58.344sec

8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46 Racing) 1min 58.363sec

9. Alex Marquez (ESP/Gresini) 1min 58.385sec

10. Marc Marquez (ESP/Repsol Honda) 1min 58.666sec