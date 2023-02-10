England opt for Farrell over Smith at fly-half for Italy clash

10 February,2023 10:59 pm

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell has replaced the benched Marcus Smith at fly-half for Sunday's Six Nations match against Italy at Twickenham.

New England coach Steve Borthwick decided to break up the much-debated partnership between Harlequins fly-half Smith and Farrell, who played at inside centre in last weekend's 29-23 loss at home to Scotland.

Smith had a few creative touches in the match, with his well-judged cross kick setting up the first of Max Malins' two tries.

But Borthwick has now decided to field Farrell in the Saracens star's club position of fly-half.

In a further shake-up to his back division, Borthwick has recalled Henry Slade following a hip injury in place of Joe Marchant, with Ollie Lawrence, a late replacement against Scotland, alongside him in the centres.

Borthwick, asked about his decision to bench Smith and recall Slade, said: "I've decided to change that combination for this week.

"As ever, when I pick a team, I look at the plan we want to play against a specific opposition."

He added: "I think it's fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back... he has great attributes in the centre -- a fantastic left foot which gives us another aspect, another strength to the team.

"I think Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club, he's certainly a player in form. I think we've got some exciting players there in the centre. That's why I decided to make the change."

Focus on Italy

Borthwick, a former England captain, insisted nothing should be read into Farrell or Smith's long-term international future as a result of his latest team selection.

"My policy always has been, and I've been very clear about this, is that I pick a team for the game we are playing," he said. "I've been very clear that every game matters for England.

"I'm not looking to games beyond or aspects beyond in months to come -- I focus upon this week and that's what I'm doing with this team."

Borthwick insisted Smith had reacted well to his demotion, saying: "Marcus has been brilliant, every player has been brilliant with the conversation around selection."

Jack van Poortvliet has been retained at scrum-half, with Alex Mitchell on the bench after Borthwick had already taken the decision earlier this week to drop veteran Ben Youngs from his matchday 23.

Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry at openside flanker.

Italy, who named their team earlier on Friday, have never beaten England in 29 previous meetings.

They impressed in their tournament opener against champions France in Rome but lost 29-24.

"Everybody watching round one of the Six Nations will have seen the strength of the Italian side and I've picked an England team to face that challenge," said Borthwick.

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Owen Farrell (capt), Jack van Poortvliet; Alex Dombrandt, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)