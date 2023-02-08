Scotland must 'build momentum' in Six Nations, says Jones

08 February,2023 07:27 pm

London (AFP) – Huw Jones says Scotland cannot be considered Six Nations contenders until they prove they can string together big victories as they prepare to face Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots have pulled off several notable results in recent seasons but have been unable to deliver consistently enough to challenge for the title.

After their rousing 29-23 win away to England at the weekend, centre Jones has called on his team-mates to show they are a side of genuine substance by beating Wales.

"The biggest thing for us is building momentum," said the 29-year-old. "We come in every year and we like to think we've got a chance, but we haven't proved that, really.

"We've had some big wins but we've never strung them together consistently. For us, building momentum is the key now."

He added: "If we can win this weekend it will put us in a good place going forward and we know there is more on the line.

"If we do that, it wouldn't just be a case of trying to finish as high as we can, we'd have a chance to do something special."

In each of the past two Six Nations campaigns, Scotland have beaten England in the first week and then lost to Wales in the second match.

Jones, who scored a try for Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday in his first international appearance for two years, said the team were conscious of the need to avoid the same fate this year.

"It's something we spoke about in the first week when we came in here, about how historically we've had some big wins but we've not always managed to back them up," said Jones.

"We'll get to the end of a championship and we'll always be disappointed with how we've done, thinking we could have done a lot better with the guys we've got in the room.

"There was a massive emphasis from everyone saying, 'We can't have that again'."