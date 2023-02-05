Late Gradit goal rescues point for Lens against Brest

05 February,2023 11:46 pm

(Reuters) - Jonathan Gradit scored a late equaliser as RC Lens recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, as Franck Haise's side came within a whisker of suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.

Jeremy Le Douaron got on the end of Pierre Lees-Melou's low cross to give the home side the lead in the 53rd minute after Lens were caught in possession near the centre circle while trying to play out from the back.

Gradit drew the visitors level following a corner in the 82nd minute, nudging home from close range after Brest keeper Marco Bizot failed to clear the danger.

A dull first half ended with Bizot being called into action twice in quick succession, first punching Julien Le Cardinal's header clear before batting away Lois Openda's powerful follow-up strike.

Le Cardinal headed over from close range on the hour mark and crashed a shot against the bar in the 70th minute, and Brest were indebted to Bizot again in the 87th minute when the keeper got down sharply to keep out Remy Labeau Lascary's effort.

Lens, who started the week in second place before being beaten by Nice on Wednesday, stay third in the table, level on points with Olympique de Marseille, who play Nice later on Sunday. Brest move up a place to 14th in the table.