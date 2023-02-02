Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to injury

Sports Sports Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to injury

Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to injury

02 February,2023 07:27 pm

London (AFP) – Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday due to a back spasm.

The full-back was due to win his 98th cap in his first start for 19 months in the opening game of Warren Gatland's second spell in charge.

Halfpenny had overcome a serious knee injury to get himself back into contention for selection.

His replacement for the clash against the top-ranked side in the world at the Principality Stadium will be Cardiff's Liam Williams.

"Unfortunately, Leigh had a back spasm this morning and Liam will be playing," said Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys. "I think it's more disappointing for him as a person. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

"He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he's got to pull out at this late stage."