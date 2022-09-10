Pakistan beat India in World Polo Championship 2022 qualifiers

Pakistan beat India in World Polo Championship 2022 qualifiers.

10 September,2022 10:27 am

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) - Pakistan beat India 5-4 in the first match of Polo World Championship Zone E playoffs at Innada Polo Club Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to information provided by Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Secretary Lt Col Ayaz Ahmed, Pakistan team played well against India with phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan and young and energetic Raja Mikayel Sami scoring two goals each while Raja Temur Nadeem scored a goal too.

The game was tied at 4-4 till the last moments, however, Raja Temur steered the ball onto Raja Mikayel, who smashed in the match-winning goal and helped Pakistan register their first victory in the mega event.

Pakistan will play their second match on September 11 (Sunday) at East Rand Polo Club.