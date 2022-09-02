Australia pulls out of bid to host 2023 Asian Cup
Sports
MELBOURNE (AFP) - Australia said on Friday that it will not push ahead with a formal bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup, but is "strongly" interested in holding the women s tournament in 2026.
China was supposed to host the 24-team men s competition in June-July next year but pulled out as it pursues a zero-Covid policy, which makes staging sports events a major challenge.
Australia was among four new contenders unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation in July alongside South Korea, Qatar and Indonesia, with a decision due on October 17.
"Football Australia today confirmed that it will not proceed with submitting a formal bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023," it said in a statement.
But it "maintains its strong interest in bidding for the AFC Women s Asian Cup 2026" and plans to submit a formal bid later this year.