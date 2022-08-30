Swiatek eases into US Open second round

30 August,2022 11:34 pm

NEW YORK (AFP) - World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Italy s Jasmine Paolini.

The Polish top seed, who has never gone past the fourth round in New York, wrapped up a 6-3, 6-0 win in 1hr 7min on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, will face either Belgium s Greet Minnen or 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round.

Swiatek took control of Tuesday s contest early in the first set, grabbing service breaks in the third and fifth games to race into a 4-1 lead.

Although Paolini rallied to break back to 4-2, the Italian was broken again as Swiatek opened up a 5-2 lead.

Swiatek suffered another break as she served for the set, but broke back immediately to clinch the opener 6-3.

Paolini s resistance crumbled in the second set, with Swiatek dominating her opponent to score three breaks to clinch victory.