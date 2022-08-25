PSF-Combaxx Int’l squash tourney kicks off

25 August,2022 05:24 pm

SLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP) - The PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament kicked off here at Mushaf Squash Complex with first round matches taking place on Wednesday.

The tournament, being organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) carries a prize money of $12,000. Apart from 16 Pakistanis, three international players from Egypt, two from Iran and three from Malaysia are participating in the event.

Following are the results of first round matches:

Noor Zaman (PAK) got Bye, Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt Moeen Ud Din (PAK) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 (13 Min), Muhammad Ammad (PAK) bt Wee Ming Hock (MAS) 11-6, 11-2, 11-2 (22 Min), Farhan Zaman (PAK) got Bye, Muhammad Ashab Irfan (PAK) got Bye, Naveed Rehman (PAK) bt Saeed Abdul (PAK) 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8 (45 Min), Hafiz Zhafri (MAS) bt Zeeshan Zeb (PAK) 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-4 (59 Min), Alireza Shameeli (IRI) got Bye, Nasir Iqbal (PAK) got Bye, Salman Saleem (PAK) bt Abdelrahman Nassar (EGY) 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 (41 Min), Sepehr Etemadpoor (IRI) bt Duncan Lee (MAS) 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 (30 Min), Hamaz Khan (PAK) got Bye, Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) got Bye, Zahir Shah (PAK) bt Talha Saeed (PAK) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 (14 Min), Abdallah Elmasry (EGY) bt Waqar Mehboob (PAK) 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 (21 Min) and Khaled Labib (EGY) got Bye.