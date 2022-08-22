Pakistan to extend security cooperation in FIFA World Cup 2022

22 August,2022 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Monday decided to extend security cooperation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is around the corner in Qatar this year.

Sources privy to the matter said that the federal cabinet has approved the sign the contract with Qatar. The Cabinet has approved the Home Ministry’s summary through circulation.

In this regard, an agreement will be reached on security cooperation at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

