Norwich sink Huddersfield to end winless start

Norwich secured their first Championship win of the season when they beat Huddersfield 2-1.

17 August,2022 07:05 am

LONDON (AFP) - Norwich secured their first Championship win of the season as goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani secured a 2-1 success against 10-man Huddersfield on Tuesday.

After three games without a win following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Dean Smith s side are finally off the mark.

Sargent headed home with just six minutes gone at Carrow Road before Sinani netted after 16 minutes against the team he played for on loan last term.

Huddersfield had Tom Lees sent off early in the second half for a professional foul.

Danny Schofield s side still reduced the deficit with a late strike from substitute Pat Jones, but Norwich held on to climb off the bottom of the table.

Millwall staged a remarkable revival to draw 2-2 at Swansea thanks to a pair own goals from the hosts in second half stoppage-time.

Gary Rowett s side had already erased a two-goal deficit to beat Coventry 3-2 on Saturday and once again they proved expert escapologists.

Ryan Manning scored the first goal for Swansea in the first minute and Michael Obafemi doubled their lead after 12 minutes.

But Millwall refused to surrender. They plundered a point through own goals from Swansea defenders Harry Darling and Nathan Wood in the third and fifth minutes of stoppage-time.

Unbeaten Hull remain second after holding Burnley to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez s first-half equaliser earned a point for Burnley following Ozan Tufan s 25th-minute opener.

Watford drew 1-1 at Birmingham as Ken Sema s second-half equaliser cancelled out George Hall s first senior goal for the hosts.

Bristol City beat Luton 2-0 for their first win of the season, while Josh Bowler s goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR.

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten starts in a 0-0 draw.

