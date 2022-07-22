'Pandora's box' opens as Nunez scores four in Liverpool friendly

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals in a 5-0 friendly thrashing of RB Leipzig.

LEIPZIG (AFP) - Jurgen Klopp said "Pandora s box" opened as new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals in a 5-0 friendly thrashing of RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The Reds brought striker Nunez to Anfield from Benfica last month for a transfer fee which could rise to a club-record 100 million euros (85 million pound, $105 million).

The Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals last season, had been criticised by some supporters after failing to score in Liverpool s first pre-season games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

But he came on at half-time against Leipzig in Germany with Liverpool leading 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah goal and scored a penalty before going on to net another three times.

"Mo gives Darwin the penalty and Darwin, Pandora s box was open," Klopp told liverpoolfc.com. "That s of course a perfect night for him.

"We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever.

"They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden... This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do.

"All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions."

Liverpool, who won the FA Cup and League Cup titles last season but finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League, face Manchester City in the Community Shield curtain-raiser next weekend.

The 23-year-old Nunez will be expecting to be a key member of Klopp s squad after the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

"I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him (in the dressing room)," centre-back Joel Matip said.

"Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in -- I think it will be really difficult for our opponents."

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham on August 6.

