LONDON (AFP) - Australia s Neil Robertson made a rare World Championship 147 maximum break, but still crashed to a 13-12 defeat against Jack Lisowski on Monday.

Robertson recorded only the 12th 147 in the history of the tournament as he battled in vain to avoid a second round exit at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

It was Robertson s fifth career 147 and the first in the World Championship since John Higgins in 2020.

He celebrated by raising his arms aloft before Lisowski offered a warm handshake, while play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump joined the congratulations.

The 40-year-old s memorable break moved him to within one frame of Lisowski, who led 10-9 in the best of 25 frames clash.

But despite using the momentum from his 147 to move ahead 11-10, Robertson could not get to the finish line.

Lisowski made breaks of 88 and 72 to turn the tide in a fittingly dramatic conclusion to one of the tournament s most riveting encounters.

Buoyed by his 147, Robertson remained upbeat and vowed not to let the loss tarnish a successful season.

"I ve had the absolute season of dreams. When I reflect on it, I won three of the biggest four events coming into this and beat some amazing players in those tournaments," he said.

"If I d gone on to win here, it would probably have been the greatest season anyone has had in the sport.

"To top it off with the 147 in front of a packed crowd is just the cherry on the cake really for what has been an incredible season.

"It s on everyone s bucket list to make a 147 at the Crucible and my mum was in the crowd as well!"

Robertson s achievement will net him a share of the 15,000 pound ($19,000) high break prize with Graeme Dott, who made a maximum in qualifying, plus 40,000 pound for doing it in the tournament s final stages.

The former world number one lifted his only World Championship title in his lone appearance in the final in 2010.

