LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Joaquin Niemann s gritty even par 71 was enough to give the 23-year-old Chilean his second US PGA Tour title on Sunday, a two-shot triumph in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Niemann couldn t match the fireworks of the back-to-back 63s he shot on Thursday and Friday.

But his 19-under total of 265 gave him a two-stroke victory over world number two Collin Morikawa and US rookie Cameron Young.

Morikawa surged up the leaderboard with an impressive six-under par 65 for 267, while Young, who started the day three adrift, carded a one-under 70.

"To be honest it was a really long day today," admitted Niemann, who was feeling the pressure to complete a wire-to-wire victory and claim a second career title after winning at The Greenbrier in 2019. "I m so happy it s finally done."

Niemann could finally smile as he accepted the trophy from tournament host Tiger Woods.

"He s one of my idols, I always watched him on TV and I still do," Niemann said of 15-time major champion Woods, who fulfilled his hosting duties but didn t play as he continues to recover from devastating leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year.

The field featured all of the world s top-10 ranked players, which also made the victory special, Niemann said.

"It proves I can play with the top guys, I can be up there in the world ranking," he said. "I think it s going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next."

Niemann, who had already broken the tournament s 36-hole and 54-hole scoring records, had a chance to break the 37-year-old 72-hole record of 264 set by Lanny Wadkins back in 1985.

But even though he led all week, there were some tense moments on Sunday -- starting with a birdie miss from within four feet at the opening hole.

He bogeyed the seventh, where he was in a fairway bunker and three-putted. But he made the turn even for the day after a seven-foot birdie putt at the eighth -- where Young bogeyed to fall back.

Niemann missed another short birdie attempt at the 10th, then chipped in for eagle at the 11th to reach 21-under -- and take a five-shot lead over playing partner Young.

But back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th -- where his five-foot putt for par lipped out -- saw Niemann s lead dwindle again.

Young, who was one-over for the day through 10 holes, gained ground with a birdie at the 11th and a hole out for birdie at 15 after he d been in a fairway bunker.

But he couldn t apply consistent pressure, giving a stroke back when he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-three 16th before his last birdie of the day at the 17th.

"Overall you finish tied for second at Riviera, I can t complain," Young said. "I mean, I m lucky just to be here and I know it does some good things for me going forward, so I am happy with the week, for sure."

Morikawa, who could have toppled Spain s Jon Rahm from the number one world ranking with a victory this week, holed out for a birdie at the seventh and an eagle at the 10th in his impressive round.

He was within two after draining a seven-foot birdie putt at the 17th but couldn t get his birdie attempt from just inside 10 feet to fall at the last.

