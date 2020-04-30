US upset by Slovakia as Russians, Finland reach semis

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States suffered a shock 3-2 quarter-final shootout loss toSlovakia in a thrilling clash at the men s ice hockey tournament in the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

While Slovakia dream of the country s first ever Olympic medal in the sport, Denmark s hopes were endedas the debutants lost 3-1 to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who are defending champions,and Finland thrashed Switzerland 5-1.

Slovakia clinched a place in the last four when Peter Cehlarik was the only skater to score in a nail-biting shootout, beating U.S. netminder Strauss Mann after overtime ended with the game deadlocked at 2-2.

"It s tough, I felt pretty good in the shootout and felt good on that shot too. I felt I read it pretty well, it just snuck under my blocker," Mann said.

"It s a game of inches, I know everyone in our locker room gave it their all and props to them they battled hard and stuck with it," he added.

After Cehlarik scored, the United States had one last chance to extend the shootout but captain Andy Miele could not beat netminder Patrik Rybar and the Slovakia bench erupted in wild celebration.

Unbeaten in group play, the U.S. looked headed for the semi-finals in regulation, leading 2-1 until Slovakia pulled Rybar for an extra attacker and were rewarded with the equaliser by Marek Hrivik with 44 seconds left to force overtime.

The Americans cobbled together an Olympic squad from colleges plus minor and European leagues when the National Hockey League opted not to participate after a surge in COVID-19 cases in locker rooms forced the postponement of over 100 games.

YOUNGEST PLAYER

With the majority of the U.S. team still playing college hockey, they had the youngest roster, but Slovakia featured the youngest player in 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky.

The teenager has underlined his status as a top pick in next year s NHL draft, leading the Olympics scoring table with five.

If there were any NHL scouts left who were not already impressed by Slafkovsky, he gave them more reason to get excited when he unloaded a missile from the slot that Mann could only wave at as it landed in the back of the net.

The U.S. answered with 46 seconds remaining in the first period with a nifty backhand from Nick Abruzzese before Sam Hentges put them ahead 2-1 with the second period s only goal.

As one half of the former Czechoslovakia, Slovakia made several appearances on the Olympic podium and as an independent nation reached the semi-finals at the 2010 Vancouver Games but failed to medal, losing to Finland in the bronze match.

"It happened 12-years ago and now again I can t wait to play in the semi-finals," said Slafkovsky. "I was watching this but I was six-years old and had to go to school or kindergarten.

"It is amazing that this happening."

SCORING CHANCES

The ROC have yet to get their attack into gear but saw off gritty Denmark with a goal in each period.

Nikita Nesterov, Vadim Shipachyov and Vyacheslav Voinov scored for the ROC while Frans Nielsen got Denmark s lone goal.

"We have started to play better offensively," said ROC head coach Alexei Zhamnov. "We had a lot of scoring chances but are still not there yet. We have to score more goals."

Finland claimed an early lead with forward Miro Aaltonen and defenceman Mikko Lehtonen scoring in the first period and Marko Anttila adding another goal early in the second.

Five-time Olympian Andres Ambuhl converted on a power play chance to put the Swiss on the board but Finland responded in the third by scoring twice with less than five minutes left.

The win gives Finland a possible path back to the podium, after their bronze medal effort in Sochi. Quarter-final action continues on Wednesday with Canada facing off against Sweden in the late game.