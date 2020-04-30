Nepalese-American pair claims girls' doubles title of Int'l Junior Tennis C'ship

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Nepalese-American pair of Abhilasha Bista Taylor Gotez claimed the girls’ doubles title of ITF Pakistan ITA-Midcourt International Junior Tennis Championship after thrashing Russian girls Olga Sorochkina and Ekaterina Suvorova in the final at PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Bista and Goetz outwitted the Russian girls in straight sets 2-0 in a one-sided affair. They displayed stunning skills to emerge victorious by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2.



Elsewhere, Russian pair of Amir Asylkozhaev and Dmitry defeated Nepal’s Bessonov Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat in an epic three-set battle to lift boys’ doubles title. The lost the first set 4-6, but bounced back to take next two sets 6-0 and 10-6.



The finals of girls’ singles and boys’ singles will be played on Saturday.