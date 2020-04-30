53rd World Military Shooting Championship begins in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Opening ceremony of 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021 was held at Lahore under the auspices of International Military Sports Council.

According to Inter Services Public Relations press release The International Military Sports Council international shooting championship is being organized at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery of Pakistan Army for the second time.

Over 50 participants including 41 international shooters from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya are participating in the event with motto FRIENDSHIP THROUGH SPORTS.

Moreover, the officials from Guinea, Iran and Nepal were also present.

The contest will continue till October 9, 2021 featuring various shot gun shooting events including trap and skeet shooting for both men and women.