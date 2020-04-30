Tyrrell Hatton finished with an eight-under 64 at Carnoustie at the European Tour event.

ST ANDREWS (AFP) - Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood bounced back in style from Europe s Ryder Cup rout to move into contention at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

England s Hatton finished with an eight-under 64 at Carnoustie at the European Tour event which is played over three courses.

Hatton produced a back nine of 29 at Carnoustie to share the lead with Belgium s Nicolas Colsaerts, Spaniard Adri Arnaus and China s Li Haotong.

"I didn t actually realise, until I just signed my card," said 2016 and 2017 champion Hatton of his 29.

"Obviously we needed a big back nine and I am very happy the putter worked well. Hopefully that continues."

Each player completes a round at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns. Sunday s final round is played at St Andrews.

Fleetwood, also a member of Europe s defeated Ryder Cup team in Wisconsin, is two shots back in a tie for eighth following a bogey-free round of 66.

"My energy s fine. I feel good. Last week was a very motivating week, and I enjoyed the energy that I got from my team-mates and the Ryder Cup in general," said Fleetwood.

