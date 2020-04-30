Kim Clijsters crashed out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in the opening round on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, crashing out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in the opening round on Monday after losing in three sets to Taiwan s Hsieh Su-wei.

In the first career meeting between the pair, Hsieh battled past the former world number one 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes in Chicago, Illinois.

Clijsters, who was playing in her first match of 2021, is trying to make a comeback after retiring from the Tour in 2012. The four-time Grand Slam singles winner is 0-4 since rejoining the Tour last year.

"Outside the court she is very nice, very polite. I am lucky I didn t play her 10 years ago," Hsieh said of the popular Belgian.

Clijsters was making her season debut after having knee surgery at the end of last year and a bout of Covid-19 earlier this year.

"I came close today, but I still have a good feeling. I ve made progression, and I think that s the most important thing. What I m looking at is that I m improving overall, and that s the positive thing," Clijsters said.

Clijsters started quickly taking a 3-0 lead before Hsieh won eight straight games. Clijsters battled back from a break down in the second set to force a decider, but Hsieh played better on the bigger points to win the set.

Clijsters has won a total of six Grand Slam tournament titles, four in singles and two in doubles.

