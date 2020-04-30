Alfa extend F1 stay with new multi-year Sauber deal

PARIS (AFP) - Alfa Romeo and Formula One team Sauber announced a multi-year extension to their partnership on Wednesday, saying new regulations in 2022 give them an opportunity to take "a substantial step forward".

The Italian marque returned to the sport after a 30 year absence in 2018, with Swiss outfit Sauber rebranded Alfa Romeo in 2019.

Ahead of this weekend s British Grand Prix Sauber and Alfa spoke about a new chapter from next season based on their "lean and agile" team operating well under the budget cap introduced this season.

"I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together. We are looking forward to our future together and to keeping moving towards the front of the grid."

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi are driving for Alfa this year with both on one point apiece in the drivers championship after nine races.

Alfa won the first two world championships in Formula One history with Giuseppe Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1951.

