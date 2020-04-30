SYDNEY (AFP) - Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios confirmed his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics Friday, saying a ban on spectators attending the Games was a major factor in his decision to quit.

Kyrgios had already cast doubt on his participation when he pulled out of Wimbledon injured last week, despite being named in Australia s 11-strong tennis team.

After previously complaining about quarantine restrictions at the Games, the 26-year-old said he did not want to take part if fans were not present.

"The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn t sit right with me. It never has," he posted on social media.

"I wouldn t want to take the opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country."

Japanese officials announced the ban on spectators because Tokyo is under a state of emergency throughout the Games, as the capital attempts to contain a surge of infections.

Kyrgios, a showman who revels in his reputation for drawing energy from the crowd, said quitting the Olympics was a step he had not taken lightly.

"It s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again -- but I also know myself," he said.

Kyrgios, who is regarded as a box office draw despite being ranked 60th in the world, also pulled out of the 2016 Rio Olympics after a row with Australian officials over his behaviour.

Australia s chef de mission for the Tokyo Games, Ian Chesterman, said this week that he would respect Kyrgios decision regardless of which option he took.

