LONDON (AFP) - Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968.

Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks time, eased past Italy s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at the All England Club for the 18th time.

"I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn t be more excited to be in the quarters," said Federer whose match took place on the final Manic Monday , so-called because all the last-16 ties in the men s and women s event are played.

From next year, play will be held on the middle Sunday, which has traditionally been the tournament rest day.

"I m happy to have played in the era that there was a Middle Sunday but it now means more people can come to the tournament.

"It was very special and I really enjoyed it."

In what will be his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed, for a place in the semi-finals.

Medvedev was leading Hurkacz 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 3-4 when play was halted for the night due to rain.

"It is not fair for anyone. I have been in these situations before -- but these guys are young and they can recover," said Federer.

"Unfortunately they are very, very good too, so hopefully it rains again tomorrow... I m kidding, I m kidding!"

