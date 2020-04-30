The Japanese world No. 18 played the opening round on Thursday

(Reuters) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The Japanese world No. 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler and shot an even-par 70 at Detroit Golf Club that left him seven shots back of the leader.

"It s disappointing to receive this news," said Matsuyama, promising to take all necessary precautions.

"I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."

Matsuyama, who in April became the first Japanese man to win a golf major, is considered a contender to light the cauldron at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on July 23 and is expected to compete in the Olympic golf competition from July 29.