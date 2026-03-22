Bugti says resolving public issues provincial government's top priority

DERA BUGTI (Web Desk) - Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti held an open court on the second day of Eid in Upper Dera Bugti, where he listened to public grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.

The open court was organized at Pakistan House, where the chief minister met tribal elders and citizens from various districts including Kohlu, Barkhan, and Dera Bugti. During the Eid gathering, he interacted with the attendees in a traditional tribal manner and carefully heard their concerns.

The event turned into a public forum lasting more than five hours, during which the chief minister directly engaged with citizens and addressed their issues. He directed concerned officials to take immediate action on the complaints raised.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that resolving public issues is the top priority of the provincial government. He acknowledged that providing basic facilities across the vast and sparsely populated province, which covers around 46% of Pakistan’s land area, remains a major challenge, but emphasized that the government is working diligently to overcome it.

He added that infrastructure development and other essential services are being implemented under a structured strategy, utilizing available resources for public welfare projects. He also mentioned that feasible public welfare initiatives would be included in the upcoming budget, and all approved development projects would be part of it.

The chief minister further stated that every rupee of public resources is a trust and that he would personally oversee projects from planning to completion. Tribal elders and citizens appreciated the chief minister’s efforts and thanked him for addressing development issues in the province.