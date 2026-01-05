Prime suspect Armaghan gets bail in Mustafa Aamir murder case

A Karachi court granted bail to Mustafa Aamir murder case suspect Armaghan in a PECA case, citing failure to submit challan and lack of evidence.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A judicial magistrate of South Karachi has granted bail to Armaghan, also known as Armi, the prime accused in the Mustafa Aamir murder case, in a separate case registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for allegedly running an illegal call centre.

The hearing of the bail application was conducted in the court of the Judicial Magistrate West, Karachi. Defence counsel Khurram Abbas Awan Advocate argued that no challan has been submitted against the accused to date. He said the investigation officer neither appears in court nor has any witness been presented, adding that there is no written complaint on record against the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved Armaghan’s bail and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The case against the accused was registered at the NCCIA.