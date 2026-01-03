Arrest warrant issued for KP CM Sohail Afridi in Peca case

A court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Sohail Afridi over alleged misleading claims against state institutions after repeated absence, adjourning the case till Jan 17.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A court in federal capital on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in a case related to alleged misleading accusations and attempts to damage the reputation of state institutions.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah issued the warrants after Afridi’s repeated failure to appear before the court. The court also directed law enforcement authorities to arrest him and produce him before it.

During the hearing, the court adjourned further proceedings in the case until January 17.

In November 2025, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency registered the case against Sohail Afridi under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act on a complaint filed by a citizen.

The FIR accused Afridi of spreading videos on social media containing false, baseless, and misleading statements aimed at inciting hatred and creating confusion against state institutions.

The text of the complaint further stated that the videos circulated online attempted to harm the image of the state and national security institutions.

It also alleged that the KP chief minister made a media statement outside Adiala Jail containing false claims against state institutions, which was later shared through the official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media pages.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the remarks of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi against the security forces.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that questioning the intentions of the armed forces undermines their morale and also harms public security.